Ninth Inning of Padres-Diamondbacks Game Produces Baseball History Never Seen Before
The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night thanks to a walk-off home run from star Manny Machado in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The win continues a torrid stretch of play for the Padres, who are now 49-43 on the season. They are in second place in the National League West are currently occupy a National League wild card spot. For the Diamondbacks, they are now 43-45 on the year and have struggled to recreate the magic of their World Series run from 2023.
While the Machado walk-off was wild, it was hardly the wildest thing seen in that game. In fact, the entire ninth inning made some baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The 9th inning of tonight's @DBacks - @Paders game featured:
a grand slam (Thomas)
a go-ahead HR (Grichuk)
a game-tying HR (Profar)
a walkoff HR (Machado)
It's the first time in MLB history 4 different players accomplished those 4 feats in the same inning of the same game.
The Diamondbacks scored six runs in the top half of the ninth while the Padres had three in the bottom half. The game featured 26 total hits in addition to the 18 total runs.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. D'Backs righty Brandon Pfaadt will pitch against Padres righty Matt Waldron. Pfaadt is 3-6 with a 4.28 ERA in his second major league season while Waldron is 5-7 with a 3.56. He's one of the more exciting pitchers in baseball, as he's the only guy to consistently feature a knuckleball.
