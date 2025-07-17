NL Central Makes History as MLB's Most Dangerous Division at All-Star Break
Coming out of the All-Star break, one division has proven to be the biggest bloodbath in the majors.
The Chicago Cubs lead the fiercely competitive National League Central at 57-39, holding a 1.0-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are both over .500 as well, within shouting distance of an NL Wild Card spot.
Even the Pittsburgh Pirates, who sit at 39-58, only have a run differential of minus-53. For reference, every other last-place team has a run differential of minus-90 or worse, with the Athletics at minus-134 and Colorado Rockies at minus-253.
The Cubs' plus-119 run differential is the best in MLB. The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are the only other teams with better run differentials than the Brewers' plus-81 mark.
Adding in the Reds and Cardinals' plus-31 and plus-17, respectively, the entire division has the best run differential in baseball at plus-195. According to OptaSTATS, that is good for the highest run differential ever by an NL division at the All-Star break.
FanGraphs currently gives the Cubs a 93.6% chance to make the playoffs, but the Brewers arent far behind at 82.5%. At 28.7% and 11.4%, the Cardinals and Reds aren't out of the race yet either.
Related MLB Stories
- OHTANI RACKING UP RUNS: Shohei Ohtani leads the National League with 91 runs at the MLB All-Star break, placing the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger in the same company as Hall of Fame first baseman Jimmie Foxx. CLICK HERE
- ASG TV RATINGS: One of the more exciting MLB All-Star Games in recent memory managed to draw 7.2 million viewers on FOX, all in a leadup to its historic swing-off finish. CLICK HERE
- WORLD SERIES PICKS: While Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter predicted the New York Yankees to emerge as champions this fall, David Ortiz landed on the Boston Red Sox as his title pick. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.