Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday on Pace to Make Franchise History With Wild Stat Line
JJ Bleday has impressed all throughout his breakout 2024 campaign, the Oakland Athletics just haven't been able to fully capitalize on his production.
The 26-year-old center fielder went 1-for-5 against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, bringing his batting average on the season to .247, his OPS to .787 and his WAR to 3.0. It was one of Bleday's less explosive performances this year, considering his lone hit in Oakland's eventual 6-4 loss was a single.
Bleday has 20 home runs, 38 doubles and four triples through 138 games this season. He had just 15 home runs, 21 doubles and two triples in 147 games across 2022 and 2023.
But while Bleday has racked up a team-high 62 extra-base hits so far in 2024, they haven't led to too many runs for the A's. Bleday only has 55 RBI this season, which ranks third among Oakland players.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, it is the fewest RBI by a player with at least 62 extra-base hits across the entire league this season. Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar ranks second-to-last with 63 RBI.
The Athletics' record for fewest RBI by a player with at least 62 extra-base hits belongs to Rickey Henderson, who had 61 RBI on 62 extra-base hits in 1990. The MLB record belongs to Lou Brock, who had 51 RBI on 66 extra-base hits in 1968.
Bleday being mentioned alongside two Hall of Famers is still an interesting bit of history, even if the record isn't a particularly coveted one.
The league record may be out of reach for Bleday at this point, but the third-year outfielder making franchise history remainsvery much in play.
Bleday and the A's open up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
