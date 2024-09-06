Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday on Pace to Make Franchise History With Wild Stat Line

JJ Bleday(daybaybay) now has 62 extra-base hits but only 55 RBI.



*The fewest RBI by a player with 62+ XBH in a season is 51 by Lou Brock in 1968.



*The fewest by an A’s player is 61 RBI by Rickey Henderson in 1990.



*The next-fewest in MLB in 2024 by a player with 62+ XBH is…