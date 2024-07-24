Oakland Athletics Outfielder Joins Hall of Famers in Baseball History with Hot Stretch
The Oakland Athletics steamrolled the Houston Astros 8-2 on Tuesday night to win their second straight game against the defending American League West champions.
The win moves the A's to 41-62 on the season while the loss drops the Astros to 52-49. Fortunately for Houston, they are still in a tie for first place in the American League West with the reeling Mariners, who have lost four of five games since the All-Star break.
In the win, A's outfielder Lawrence Butler continued his recent hot spell by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. He recorded his second triple of the season and hit his 10th home run.
He also joined some incredibly impressive names in baseball history as well, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Athletics' Lawrence Butler over his last 11 games:
20 hits, 20 RBI, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR
Since RBI became official in 1920, 5 other MLB players have reached all of those numbers over an 11-game span.
All 5 are in the HOF: Gehrig, Klein, Greenberg, DiMaggio & Mays.
The 24-year-old Butler is now hitting .253 with the 10 homers, 32 RBI and six stolen bases. He's got an .803 OPS.
A former sixth-round pick out of the Atlanta high school ranks, Butler made his debut last August 11. He's a lifetime .237 hitter with 14 homers, 42 RBI and the six steals.
As the A's get ready to move to Sacramento next season, they'll need home grown players like Butler to produce, because it will likely to be difficult to sign outside players to come into that situation.
