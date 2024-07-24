Oakland Athletics Outfielder Joins Hall of Famers in Baseball History with Hot Stretch

The @Athletics' Lawrence Butler over his last 11 games:



20 hits, 20 RBI, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR



Since RBI became official in 1920, 5 other MLB players have reached all of those numbers over an 11-game span.



All 5 are in the HOF: Gehrig, Klein, Greenberg, DiMaggio & Mays. pic.twitter.com/1yLPcp2eAL