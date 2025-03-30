Fastball

Oneil Cruz Does Something Not Seen in Last 112 Years of Pittsburgh Pirates History

The Pirates were beaten in 12 innings by the Miami Marlins, but the athletic outfielder did his part.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2025.
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2025. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Pirates were beaten by the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-4 contest in 12 innings.

With the loss, the Pirates are now 1-2 on the season while the Marlins move to 2-1. For Miami, it's a nice start after they finished 62-100 a season ago.

Even in a loss, outfielder Oneil Cruz did what he could for Pittsburgh. Though he was 0-for-2, he walked four times, scored a run and pilfered two bases. He now has four on the young season and made some history with his efforts.

Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:

Oneil Cruz is the first Pirates player with 4+ BB and 2+ SB in a game in nearly 112 years — Max Carey on July 25, 1913.

Cruz, 26, is one of the most athletic players in the league. He's coming off a year in which he hit .259 with 21 homers, 76 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He posted a .773 OPS. He's 2-for-10 thus far.

Cruz is now in the fifth year of his career. He's a .249 lifetime hitter with 41 home runs.

The Pirates and Marlins will close out their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney will start for Pittsburgh after signing a contract this offseason. Youngster Max Meyer will start for the Marlins.

Heaney went 5-14 last season for the Texas Rangers, pitching to a 4.28 ERA. Meyer went 3-5 in 11 appearances. He's now 26 years old.

