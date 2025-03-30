Oneil Cruz Does Something Not Seen in Last 112 Years of Pittsburgh Pirates History
The Pittsburgh Pirates were beaten by the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-4 contest in 12 innings.
With the loss, the Pirates are now 1-2 on the season while the Marlins move to 2-1. For Miami, it's a nice start after they finished 62-100 a season ago.
Even in a loss, outfielder Oneil Cruz did what he could for Pittsburgh. Though he was 0-for-2, he walked four times, scored a run and pilfered two bases. He now has four on the young season and made some history with his efforts.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Oneil Cruz is the first Pirates player with 4+ BB and 2+ SB in a game in nearly 112 years — Max Carey on July 25, 1913.
Cruz, 26, is one of the most athletic players in the league. He's coming off a year in which he hit .259 with 21 homers, 76 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He posted a .773 OPS. He's 2-for-10 thus far.
Cruz is now in the fifth year of his career. He's a .249 lifetime hitter with 41 home runs.
The Pirates and Marlins will close out their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney will start for Pittsburgh after signing a contract this offseason. Youngster Max Meyer will start for the Marlins.
Heaney went 5-14 last season for the Texas Rangers, pitching to a 4.28 ERA. Meyer went 3-5 in 11 appearances. He's now 26 years old.
