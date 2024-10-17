Shohei Ohtani Continues to Make Incredible History with Runners in Scoring Position
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Citi Field.
The 8-0 win gave the Dodgers a 2-1 series lead and moves them to two wins away from their first trip to the World Series since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Dodgers threw their fourth shutout of the postseason on the mound but also got a big day at the plate from superstar Shohei Ohtani, who went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer. His home run turned a close-ish 4-0 game into an out-of-reach 7-0 game in the eighth inning.
The blast continued an insane run for Ohtani at the plate, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
With his 8th-inning HR, Shohei Ohtani of the @Dodgers now has 17 hits in his last 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position dating back to the regular season.
That's the most hits by any MLB player over any span of 20 at-bats with RISP in the last 50 years (reg or post).
Stats and accomplishments like this are part of what has made this season one of the best individual seasons we've ever seen before.
In the regular season, Ohtani hit .310 with 54 homers and 130 RBI. He also stole 59 bases, becoming the first player to ever go 50/50 in a season. He's the overwhelming favorite to win the National League MVP Award. If he does, he'll join Frank Robinson as the only players ever to win the MVP Award in both leagues.
