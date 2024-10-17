Shohei Ohtani Continues to Make Incredible History with Runners in Scoring Position

With his 8th-inning HR, Shohei Ohtani of the @Dodgers now has 17 hits in his last 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position dating back to the regular season.



That's the most hits by any MLB player over any span of 20 at-bats with RISP in the last 50 years (reg or post). pic.twitter.com/fnqzkZiOcG