Cedric Mullins Reaches Major Career Milestone, Makes Baltimore Orioles History
Cedric Mullins was active on the basepaths once again Sunday, and he made Baltimore Orioles history as a result.
Mullins swiped one base in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners, in addition to going 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI. His all-around contributions helped the Orioles pull out a 6-3 victory and improve to 29-15 on the season.
It marked Mullins' seventh stolen base of 2024 and the 100th of his MLB career.
Mullins is now the ninth player in Orioles franchise history to reach triple-digit stolen bases with the club.
Mullins made his MLB debut with the O's back in 2018, but he didn't take on an everyday role until the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He emerged as one of the lone bright spots on a 52-110 Baltimore squad back in 2021, making his first All-Star appearance, winning a Silver Slugger and finishing ninth in AL MVP voting.
That season, Mullins stole 30 bases. The following year, he swiped 34.
Injuries limited Mullins to 116 games in 2023, which meant he could only rack up another 19 stolen bases. That still ranked second on the team, though, and it put him in a position to reach 100 early on in 2024.
For his career, Mullins is a .253 hitter with 74 home runs, 244 RBI, a .742 OPS, six defensive runs saved and a 12.8 WAR. He is one of 28 active players with 100 career stolen bases, and one of just four who are younger than 30 years old.
The 29-year-old leads all Orioles players in hits, stolen bases, runs and games played during the 2020s.
Mullins currently ranks No. 9 on the Orioles all-time career stolen base list, at least since they moved to Baltimore in 1954. Brady Anderson leads with way with 307, while Brian Roberts had 278.
Corey Patterson is only three stolen bases ahead of Mullins in the No. 8 spot. Don Baylor is next up with 118, then Luis Aparicio and Mark Belanger with 166 apiece.
At his current pace, Mullins is likely to end the season in seventh place. He has one more season left of team control, though, so it remains to be seen if he will have the chance to ascend past that.
