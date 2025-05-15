Patrick Corbin of Texas Rangers Has Made Wild Baseball History Over Lengthy Career
The Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field. With the win, Texas is now 23-21 and in third place in the American League West.
The Rockies fell to 7-36, which is the worst record in the sport and on pace for the worst record in baseball history.
Patrick Corbin got the win on Wednesday, tossing six strong innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out nine.
Signed on March 18, Corbin has been revelation for the Rangers battered rotation, going 3-2 thus far with a 3.35 ERA.
One of the more interesting pitchers of the 2000s, Corbin is now in his 13th year in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals and Rangers. A former All-Star in Arizona, he signed a big contract with Washington, helping them win the World Series during his first year (2019). However, after that World Series year, Corbin's production cratered.
He went 2-7 in 2020, 9-16 in 2021, 6-19 in 2022, 10-15 in 2023 and 6-13 in 2024. Despite the losses racking up, he kept making starts. In fact, he's made at least 31 starts in every full season since 2017, and he also made 11 in the COVID 2020 season.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy, he assumes a unique place in baseball history:
Patrick Corbin is the only pitcher in baseball history to log 4 straight seasons making at least 30 starts with an ERA of 5 or greater.
If he's able to keep up this production, that streak won't hit five years, which is something the Rangers need if they want to continue to compete in the American League West.
