Paul Skenes Continues History-Making Run as Pittsburgh Pirates Win Again

Lowest ERA in first 45 career starts, since ER official in both leagues (1913):



1913-17 Ferdie Schupp: 1.64

1914-15 Ernie Shore: 1.78

2024-25 Paul Skenes: 1.89

1913-15 Rube Foster: 1.91

1913-14 Reb Russell: 1.92



h/t @EliasSports