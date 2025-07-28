Paul Skenes Continues History-Making Run as Pittsburgh Pirates Win Again
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Sunday afternoon as right-hander Paul Skenes continued an incredible streak on the mound.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most consecutive starts to begin a season without allowing a first-inning run, MLB history:
1923 Bob Shawkey: 27
2025 Paul Skenes: 22 *active
2024 Reese Olson: 22
1992 Juan Guzman: 22
1942 Paul Derringer: 22
h/t @EliasSports
Skenes, who is already one of the best pitchers in baseball at the age of 23, went six strong innings, giving up just three hits. He walked one and struck out nine, raising his record to 6-8 and lowering his ERA to 1.83.
The former No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft, Skenes has now started back-to-back All-Star Games for the National League, and his career ERA is a meager 1.89.
And that is also historic, per Langs:
Lowest ERA in first 45 career starts, since ER official in both leagues (1913):
1913-17 Ferdie Schupp: 1.64
1914-15 Ernie Shore: 1.78
2024-25 Paul Skenes: 1.89
1913-15 Rube Foster: 1.91
1913-14 Reb Russell: 1.92
h/t @EliasSports
Given how special (and healthy) Skenes is, the Pirates are under real pressure to compete while he's still under contract through 2029. They are caught in a tough position though, as selling off players like Mitch Keller and Bryan Reynolds at the trade deadline could help them find future pieces, but it likely hurts their chances of competing within the Skenes timeframe.
The trade deadline is Thursday, July 31. The Pirates are 44-62 and in last place in the National League Central. They'll be back in action on Monday night as they remain out West to take on the San Francisco Giants.
First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET as Keller pitches against Carson Whisenhunt, who is making his major league debut.
