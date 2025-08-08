Paul Skenes Continues to Make History as Pittsburgh Pirates Shut Out Reds
The Pittsburgh Pirates earned their 50th win of the season on Thursday by beating the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 at PNC Park.
With the win, Pittsburgh is now 50-66, while the Reds are 60-56 and trying to stay alive in the National League wild card race.
As is the case most times he pitches, Paul Skenes dominated on the mound, throwing six scoreless innings and striking out eight. He walked none and scattered seven hits.
The starter for the National League in the All-Star Game, he's now 7-8 with a sparkling 1.94 ERA. After finishing third in the National League Cy Young voting last season, he figures to be in the mix again this season.
He's also making baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
MLB pitchers since 1901 to record 5.0+ scoreless innings, 5+ strikeouts & 1 or fewer walks in 4 straight home games of a season:
Paul Skenes (2025)
Jake Arrieta (2015)
At 23-years-old, Skenes has already established himself as one of the best pitchers on the planet, and he's struck out 162 batters in 144.0 innings. He's also already committed to play for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic next year, and he could very well be the ace of that group.
Through just two seasons in the big leagues, he's 18-11 with a 1.95 ERA.
The Pirates and the Reds will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Mitch Keller (PIT) takes the ball against rookie right-hander Chase Burns.
Keller is 5-10.
