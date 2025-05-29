Paul Skenes Creates More History in Latest Masterpiece For Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates knocked around the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-1 on Wednesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The offense certainly did its part, but reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes did his also, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings. He gave up four hits and no walks while striking out seven. He also continued his historic dominance, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Pirates ace Paul Skenes gets nice ovation on the road after pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings, yielding 4 hits and striking out 7 batters.
He lowers his ERA to 2.15 and still has not given up more than 6 hits in any of his career 35 starts, an MLB record.
His career ERA is 2.03.
Skenes, who turns 23 on Thursday, also put together some baseball history during his age-22 year.
Per Joe Block of the Pirates' broadcast team:
Lowest ERA, games started as a 22-year-old:
2.01 - Babe Ruth, 1917
2.04 - Sam McDowell, 1964-65
2.08 - Paul Skenes, 2024-25
-- min. 25 starts; since 1915
(via @Stathead)
Though Skenes has been great this year, he's just 4-5 with that 2.15 ERA. He's struck out 77 batters in 75.1 innings.
The Pirates are now 21-36 on the season, which is good enough for last place in the National League Central. They'll be back in action on Friday night when they take on the San Diego Padres in San Diego. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Mitch Keller will take the ball for Pittsburgh while veteran right-hander Nick PIvetta is on the other side.
