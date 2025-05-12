Paul Skenes Enters Monday Start For Pittsburgh Pirates with Great History in Hand
The Pittsburgh Pirates will open up a new series with the New York Mets on Monday night at Citi Field. Owners of the worst record in the National League Central, the Pirates are 14-27 and just fired manager Derek Shelton.
However, for as bad as it's been for Pittsburgh, they still do have one of the league's best attractions in starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who will pitch on Monday night. And according to @OptaSTATS, Skenes will take the mound with some serious history behind him.
The @Pirates' Paul Skenes made his 15th career road start in St. Louis last week. He owns a 1.36 road ERA, the lowest ERA by an MLB pitcher through their first 15 road starts all-time (since ER first tracked in both leagues in 1913).
The former No. 1 pick in the draft (2023), Skenes made his major league debut last season, taking the league by storm. He struck out 170 batters in 133.0 innings, started the All-Star Game for the National League and finished third in the National League Cy Young voting.
This year, Skenes has gone just 3-4, but he's still posted a stellar 2.77 ERA. In eight starts, he's struck out 47 batters in 48.2 innings.
First pitch on Monday will be thrown at 7:10 p.m. ET as Skenes is opposed by left-hander David Peterson. He's gone 2-2 this year, providing stability to a rotation that is missing Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.
Peterson has a 3.05 ERA and the Mets enter play at 26-15.
