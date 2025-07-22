Paul Skenes Finally Gets a Win For Pittsburgh Pirates as He Makes Baseball History
After getting swept over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded in a big way, shutting out the Detroit Tigers 3-0 at PNC Park on Monday night.
Paul Skenes, who started the All-Star Game for the National League, finally earned a win, getting enough run support to do so. The burly right-hander went six innings, surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out six. He's now 5-8, but he owns a microscopic 1.91 ERA.
With a 1.94 ERA for his career, Skenes now owns the second-lowest ERA in history for a pitcher who has made 44 starts in the Modern Era. That came from @ExtraStats on social media:
The former No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft, Skenes has fanned 137 batters in 127.0 innings this season. He's also got a 0.91 WHIP. He started the All-Star Game for the second straight year.
Beyond the effort from Skenes, Pittsburgh got a three-hit effort from first baseman Spencer Horwitz and a two-hit game from infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes. David Bednar recorded his 14th save.
At 40-61, the Pirates are in last place in the national League Central and they are going to be sellers at the trade deadline. It's just a question of how much they sell off, as both Bednar and Hayes have drawn interest. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has as well.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mitch Keller, who has also drawn trade interest, will start for Pittsburgh while All-Star Casey Mize toes the rubber for the Tigers.
Keller is 3-10, but owns a solid 3.48 ERA.
