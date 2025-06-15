Fastball

Paul Skenes Has Made Some Undesirable History Despite Insane Stretch This Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace picked up another no-decision on Friday as the team continued to fail him in the run support department.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) celebrates in the dugout after pitching 7 2/3 innings without surrendering an earned run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at PNC Park on June 8.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) celebrates in the dugout after pitching 7 2/3 innings without surrendering an earned run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at PNC Park on June 8. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Despite putting together an incredible recent stretch on the mound, Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes is in a class all his own in some undesirable baseball history.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

Paul Skenes has pitched at least 5.0 innings while allowing no more than 1 run in each of his last 7 starts.

Every other MLB pitcher in the modern era to do that 7 starts in a row has notched at least 4 wins over that stretch.

Skenes has 1.

The burly right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, earning another no-decision. He surrendered just four hits and two walks while striking out five. Though he didn't factor into the decision, Skenes lowered his season ERA to 1.78.

He's now 15-9 with a 1.89 ERA for his career. Already a top-three finalist for the Cy Young a year ago, Skenes could win the award outright this year, despite having just four wins (4-6) so far. Furthermore, he was an All-Star last season and appears to be tracking for another selection this season.

The Pirates enter play on Sunday at 29-43 and in last place in the National League Central, and they'll take on the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Right-hander Mitch Keller is on the mound for the Pirates, and he's pitched better than his 1-9 record (4.15 ERA). He'll be opposed by Colin Rea, who is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA. He continues to fill in for the injured Justin Steele, who is out for the season with Tommy John surgery.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

