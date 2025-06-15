Paul Skenes Has Made Some Undesirable History Despite Insane Stretch This Season
Despite putting together an incredible recent stretch on the mound, Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes is in a class all his own in some undesirable baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Paul Skenes has pitched at least 5.0 innings while allowing no more than 1 run in each of his last 7 starts.
Every other MLB pitcher in the modern era to do that 7 starts in a row has notched at least 4 wins over that stretch.
Skenes has 1.
The burly right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, earning another no-decision. He surrendered just four hits and two walks while striking out five. Though he didn't factor into the decision, Skenes lowered his season ERA to 1.78.
He's now 15-9 with a 1.89 ERA for his career. Already a top-three finalist for the Cy Young a year ago, Skenes could win the award outright this year, despite having just four wins (4-6) so far. Furthermore, he was an All-Star last season and appears to be tracking for another selection this season.
The Pirates enter play on Sunday at 29-43 and in last place in the National League Central, and they'll take on the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Mitch Keller is on the mound for the Pirates, and he's pitched better than his 1-9 record (4.15 ERA). He'll be opposed by Colin Rea, who is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA. He continues to fill in for the injured Justin Steele, who is out for the season with Tommy John surgery.