Paul Skenes Makes Awesome Pitching History as Pittsburgh Pirates Beat Rays on Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. With the win, the Pirates are now 2-5 on the season while the Rays dropped to 4-2.
Paul Skenes, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, went 7.0 strong innings for the Pirates to earn the win. He allowed just one run, which was unearned. He surrendered three hits and had no walks. He struck out six. Through two starts, Skenes is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA. His performance on Wednesday put him in an exclusive class of baseball history.
Per Matthew Brownstein of the New York Times on social media:
Paul Skenes has now made 25 starts in his major league career and owns a 1.92 ERA with 183 strikeouts.
He's the only pitcher to record 175+ strikeouts while posting a sub-2.00 ERA over his first 25 big league games in @MLB history.
In addition to winning the Rookie of the Year last season, Skenes also finished third in the National League Cy Young voting. The 22-year-old started the All-Star Game and will be a popular choice to start it again this summer. Lifetime, he's 12-3 with that 1.92 ERA. He has 183 strikeouts in 145.1 career innings.
With the win in hand, the Pirates will now head home for their home opener, which is Friday against the New York Yankees.
First pitch from PNC Park is set for 4:12 p.m. ET. Skenes is sure to get a massive ovation when he's announced to the crowd.
