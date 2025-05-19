Paul Skenes Makes Pitiful History in Pittsburgh Pirates' Loss to Phillies
The Pittsburgh Pirates lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of their "rivalry weekend" series.
With the loss, Pittsburgh is now 15-32 on the season, which is last in the National League Central. The Phillies improved to 28-18 and are battling with the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East.
Pirates' ace Paul Skenes was the tough-luck loser despite dominating in a complete-game performance. The 22-year-old, who is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, went eight innings, surrendering just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out nine, falling to 3-5 with a 2.44 ERA on the season.
He also created his own class in disappointing team history, per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Paul Skenes is the first pitcher in Pirates franchise history to have a start with 8+ IP, 1/0 R, 3 or fewer hits allowed and 9+ K and lose.
Skenes, who also finished third in the National League Cy Young voting last season, has struck out 62 batters in 62.2 innings. He's on track for another All-Star season this year after starting the game for the National League last year.
Through 33 career starts, he's 14-8 with a 2.12 ERA. He recently committed to playing for Team USA in next year's World Baseball Classic.
The Pirates will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as left-hander Nick Lodolo (CIN) pitches against veteran righty Mitch Keller.
Keller is 1-5 with a 4.15 ERA.
