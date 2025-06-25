Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski Combine For Baseball History with High-Octane Heaters
Two of the hardest throwers in the big leagues met up on Wednesday in a highly-anticipated start and the velocities certainly didn't disappoint.
In fact, Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes and Milwaukee Brewers' prospect Jacob Misiorowski combined for some baseball history early on in the matinee, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the 7th game in the pitch-tracking era (2008, incl ps) where both starting pitchers threw at least 1 pitch at 100.0+ mph, joining:
6/15/25 Dylan Cease (3), Shohei Ohtani (1)
8/7/22 Jacob deGrom (7), Spencer Strider (1)
2020 ALDS G5 Tyler Glasnow (2), Gerrit Cole (1)
7/26/16 Noah Syndergaard (10), Carlos Martinez (4)
8/30/15 Nathan Eovaldi (16), Julio Teheran (2)
4/16/12 Justin Verlander (5), Danny Duffy (1)
h/t the wizard @Jason_Bernard
The 23-year-old Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, is already one of the top pitchers in baseball. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year and a top-three Cy Young finisher, he's likely to contend for the Cy Young again this season. He's also on track to be an All-Star for the second time in as many seasons.
As of this posting, he's 4-6 on the season with a 2.14 ERA. He's struck out 110 batters in 105.0 innings.
On other side, Misiorowski is making his third big-league start. The No. 65 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, he's excelled to this point. Thus far, he's 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in 15.0 innings.
He's struck out 17 batters in those 15.0 innings and regularly flashes 100+ mph heat.
Related MLB Stories
ONE EXPENSIVE CARD: Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, spent nearly $3,000 on a Skenes baseball card at the recent Fanatics fest. CLICK HERE:
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
IKF REUNION?: The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.