Paul Skenes Joins Extremely Rare Baseball History with Second Straight All-Star Start
The National League defeated the American League 7-6 on Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia. The National League won thanks to the first-ever "Home Run Derby swing-off," which occurred after the game was tied 6-6 at the end of nine innings.
And though he didn't factor into the decision, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes showed well in his one inning of work for the National League. Skenes earned the start for the second consecutive year, striking out two. He flashed 100 mph velocity and also joined an extremely group in baseball history.
Per Greg Harvey of @OptaSTATS on social media:
Players all-time to win a College World Series and start multiple All-Star Games:
Paul Skenes (LSU)
Roger Clemens (Texas)
Fred Lynn (USC)
Dave Kingman (USC)
Steven Kwan (Oregon State)
DJ LeMahieu (LSU)
Skenes led LSU to the national title in 2023 when they beat Florida in the College World Series. LSU won the title this past season as well, giving them two titles in three years. Skenes was the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2023 after his heroics with the Tigers.
He's pitched excellently this year as well, but he's been a victim of poor run support from the Pirates. He's got a sterling 2.01 ERA in 20 games, striking out 131 batters in 121.0 innings. However, he's just 4-8 as the Pirates are in last place in the National League Central.
The All-Star break will continue through Thursday with the Pirates opening the second half on Friday night at home against the White Sox.
