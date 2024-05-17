Paul Skenes Made Wrigley Field History in Just One Inning of Work on Friday

Most 100+ MPH pitches thrown by a starting pitcher for a swinging strike in one game at Wrigley Field (entire pitch tracking era):



Paul Skenes, 2 <--- in the first inning! 🔥

Hunter Greene, 1

Hunter Greene, 1

Luis Severino, 1

