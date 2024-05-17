Paul Skenes Made Wrigley Field History in Just One Inning of Work on Friday
Pitching against the Chicago Cubs for the second time in as many starts, Pittsburgh Pirates' young phenom Paul Skenes wasted no time making Wrigley Field history.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Most 100+ MPH pitches thrown by a starting pitcher for a swinging strike in one game at Wrigley Field (entire pitch tracking era):
Paul Skenes, 2 <--- in the first inning!
Hunter Greene, 1
Luis Severino, 1
Noah Syndergaard, 1
Skenes struck out the side in both the first and second innings of the outing, flashing all the stuff that made him the No. 1 pick in the draft out of LSU in 2023. In addition to his 100 MPH fastballs, he also threw his "splinker" and his electric breaking ball.
Against the Cubs last Saturday, Skenes struck out seven while allowing three runs over 4.0 innings. Skenes is the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, via MLB.com, and is the top pitching prospect in the sport.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Skenes brings an imposing presence to the mound. A former catcher, he’s athletic on the hill, repeating his delivery well and filling the strike zone exceedingly well, especially given his premium stuff. He has all the makings of a frontline starter, one who should not take very long to make his presence felt in Pittsburgh.
Skenes is the most exciting Pirates' prospect since Gerrit Cole and the most anticipated pitching prospect in baseball since Stephen Strasburg in 2010.
