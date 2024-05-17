Fastball

Paul Skenes Made Wrigley Field History in Just One Inning of Work on Friday

It didn't take long for Pittsburgh Pirates' righty Paul Skenes to make Wrigley Field history on Friday afternoon. In just his second start of his career, Skenes was pumping 100 MPH fastballs all over the place in just the first inning.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch during the first inning of his major league debut.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch during the first inning of his major league debut. / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network /
In this story:

Pitching against the Chicago Cubs for the second time in as many starts, Pittsburgh Pirates' young phenom Paul Skenes wasted no time making Wrigley Field history.

Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:

Most 100+ MPH pitches thrown by a starting pitcher for a swinging strike in one game at Wrigley Field (entire pitch tracking era):

Paul Skenes, 2 <--- in the first inning!
Hunter Greene, 1
Hunter Greene, 1
Luis Severino, 1
Noah Syndergaard, 1

Skenes struck out the side in both the first and second innings of the outing, flashing all the stuff that made him the No. 1 pick in the draft out of LSU in 2023. In addition to his 100 MPH fastballs, he also threw his "splinker" and his electric breaking ball.

Against the Cubs last Saturday, Skenes struck out seven while allowing three runs over 4.0 innings. Skenes is the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, via MLB.com, and is the top pitching prospect in the sport.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Skenes brings an imposing presence to the mound. A former catcher, he’s athletic on the hill, repeating his delivery well and filling the strike zone exceedingly well, especially given his premium stuff. He has all the makings of a frontline starter, one who should not take very long to make his presence felt in Pittsburgh.

Skenes is the most exciting Pirates' prospect since Gerrit Cole and the most anticipated pitching prospect in baseball since Stephen Strasburg in 2010.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 