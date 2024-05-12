Paul Skenes Re-Wrote the Pittsburgh Pirates History Books in First Career Start
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon, 10-9, at PNC Park. It was one of the wildest games in recent memories because of the much-anticipated debut of Paul Skenes, the Pirates relievers walking in six runs with the bases loaded and more, including a lengthy rain delay.
With the win, the Pirates are now 18-22. The loss dropped the Cubs to 23-17.
As for Skenes, the day really was about him. The most hyped pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg in 2010, he threw four innings, surrendering three runs and striking out seven.
Though he was hittable (and walked two batters), Skenes flashed the stuff that made him the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft last season and that helped LSU win the national title in 2023.
He also made some Pirates history with his trademark velocity, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Paul Skenes’ 101.9 mph pitch in the first inning, the 12th of his MLB career, is the fastest pitch by a Pirates starter in the pitch-tracking era (2008, incl PS)
Paul Skenes’ 101.2 mph strikeout is the fastest strikeout by a Pirates starter in the pitch-tracking era (2008, incl PS)
Skenes was called up to the Pirates after having a 0.99 ERA at Triple-A Indianapolis in the early going. Though the Pirates will likely be careful with his innings and workload, his presence will make the summer much more interesting in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates and Cubs will play again at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.
