Paul Skenes Takes Mound on Monday For Pittsburgh Pirates with History in Sight
When the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Miami Marlins on Monday night, Pirates rookie Paul Skenes will be looking to keep up the historic start to his career.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Taking to the mound for his @Pirates game against the Marlins later on tonight, Paul Skenes is carrying a sparkling 2.13 earned run average through his first 19 appearances in MLB. If he can maintain that mark, he would join this list of under-23 pitchers through 20 career starts
The only players to have an ERA of lower than 2.13 through 20 starts are Art Mahaffey, Vida Blue, and Bill Stafford.
It's been a dream start for Skenes, who made his major league debut in May. The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft is 9-2 this year with the 2.13. He's struck out 142 batters in just 114 innings.
Though the Pirates have fallen out of contention, he's been appointment viewing for fans all around the league and he helps give Pirates fans hope moving forward. Armed with an electric fastball and a devastating "splinker," Skenes should pair with Jared Jones to make up a great top of the rotation in Pittsburgh for years to come.
Skenes likely has 3-to-4 more starts in him before this rookie season comes to an end. He's looking to help solidify the Rookie of the Year award in the National League, though he's in stiff competition with Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.