Fastball

Paul Skenes Takes Mound on Monday For Pittsburgh Pirates with History in Sight

The Pittsburgh Pirates are taking on the Miami Marlins as Paul Skenes looks to continue the historic start to his career.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at PNC Park on Aug 28.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at PNC Park on Aug 28. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Miami Marlins on Monday night, Pirates rookie Paul Skenes will be looking to keep up the historic start to his career.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Taking to the mound for his @Pirates game against the Marlins later on tonight, Paul Skenes is carrying a sparkling 2.13 earned run average through his first 19 appearances in MLB. If he can maintain that mark, he would join this list of under-23 pitchers through 20 career starts

The only players to have an ERA of lower than 2.13 through 20 starts are Art Mahaffey, Vida Blue, and Bill Stafford.

It's been a dream start for Skenes, who made his major league debut in May. The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft is 9-2 this year with the 2.13. He's struck out 142 batters in just 114 innings.

Though the Pirates have fallen out of contention, he's been appointment viewing for fans all around the league and he helps give Pirates fans hope moving forward. Armed with an electric fastball and a devastating "splinker," Skenes should pair with Jared Jones to make up a great top of the rotation in Pittsburgh for years to come.

Skenes likely has 3-to-4 more starts in him before this rookie season comes to an end. He's looking to help solidify the Rookie of the Year award in the National League, though he's in stiff competition with Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History