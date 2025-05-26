Pete Alonso Climbs All-Time Home Run List in New York Mets History
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Sunday night in a rematch of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field.
With the win, the Mets are out to a 32-21 start this season, sitting in second place in the National League East. As for the Dodgers, they are 32-21 as well, though they are in first place in the National League West. Shohei Ohtani homered for the Dodgers on the first batter of the game, and then they got nothing more against Mets' starter Kodai Senga, who went 5.1 strong innings before turning it over to a trio of relievers.
Offensively, the Mets were led by first baseman Pete Alonso, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. The homer was his 10th of the season and continued to move him up the team's all-time list.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
David Wright: 242
Pete Alonso: 236
Re-signed this past offseason, the 30-year-old Alonso is hitting .291 with a .391 on-base percentage. His 10 home runs are paired with 40 RBIs and a .927 OPS. A seven-year vet of the Mets, he's a .251 lifetime hitter. He's hit 30 or more home runs in every full season of his career, and he socked 16 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Mets will be back in action on Memorial Day Monday against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as Adrian Houser (CWS) pitches against Clay Holmes (NYM).
