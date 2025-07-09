Pete Alonso Continues to Move to the Top of New York Mets History with Latest Blast
First baseman Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Tuesday night as the New York Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 in 10-innings.
For Alonso, the home run was his 21st of the season and continues to move him closer to the top mark in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
Pete Alonso: 247
David Wright: 242
One of the more prodigious hitters in baseball since entering the league in 2019, Alonso has hit 34 home runs or more in each full season of his career. He also hit 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which was only 60 games.
In addition to his home run, the Mets got a blast from prospect Ronny Mauricio. They are now 53-39 on the season and tied for first place in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Orioles dropped to 40-50 and remain one of the biggest disappointments in the league after winning 90-plus games in each of the last two years.
Baltimore looks like a clear seller at the looming trade deadline, and could off-load players like Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Ryan O'Hearn. The Mets look like clear buyers, and they could use help in their starting rotation given the injuries to Kodai Senga and Griffin Canning. Sean Manaea also hasn't pitched this season, but is working back.
The Mets and Orioles will play again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. David Peterson (NYM) pitches against Sugano.
