Pete Alonso Goes Crazy Offensively, Moves Up Multiple Lists in New York Mets History
The New York Mets toppled the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, moving to 39-23 on the season. The Dodgers fell to 37-25.
Pete Alonso was the driving force in the victory, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. As a result, he moved up multiple lists in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most RBI in team’s first 62 games, Mets history:
2022 Pete Alonso: 57
2025 Pete Alonso: 53
1996 Bernard Gilkey: 50
1996 Todd Hundley: 50
And this...
This is Pete Alonso’s 11th career game with 5+ RBI, breaking a tie with David Wright for most such games in Mets history
And another one...
Most multi-HR games in Mets history:
Pete Alonso: 22
Darryl Strawberry: 22
David Wright: 21
And finally...
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
David Wright: 242
Pete Alonso: 240
Signed again over the offseason, the 30-year-old Alonso is hitting .290 with a .386 on-base percentage. He's also got 14 homers and 54 RBIs and is staring down the probability of another All-Star selection. The 30-year-old has been one of the most productive offensive players in the league since debuting in 2019, having hit 34 homers or more in every full season since then. He also hit 16 homers in the COVID-shortnened 2020 season, which was only 60 games.
The Mets and Dodgers will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Left-hander David Peterson will start for New York against the young righty, Landon Knack. Peterson is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA, while Knack is 3-2 with a 4.58.
