Pete Alonso is Approaching Some Storied Names in New York Mets History
The New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field as Pete Alonso continued his ascent up the team's history books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
David Wright: 242
Pete Alonso: 238
Nicknamed "Polar Bear," Alonso went 1-for-4 with three RBIs in the victory, which moved the Mets to 37-22. The Rockies are 9-50 and are on track for the worst record in baseball history. Alonso is now hitting .288 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs and a .384 on-base percentage. He's got a .927 OPS. The Mets re-signed him to a new two-year contract this past offseason, but he has the ability to opt-out if he wants.
A seven-year veteran of the Mets, Alonso has the 238 career home runs. He's hit 34 homers or more in every full season of his career, and he also hit 16 during the COVID 2020 season, which was only 60 games. Lifetime, he's a .251 hitter and he pairs with Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto to make one of the most powerful trios in the National League.
New York reached the National League Championship Series last season and has designs of advancing to the World Series this year.
New York will be back in action in an NLCS rematch on Monday night when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as Paul Blackburn (NYM) makes his season debut against Dustin May.
Related MLB Stories
TORK' TIME: Spencer Torkelson, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, is in historic company of the last 25 years for the Tigers. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC COMPANY: Gunnar Henderson has joined multiple Hall of Famers in Baltimore Orioles team history with a hot start to his career. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC GEM: Framber Valdez threw an 83-pitch complete game on Saturday. Just how rare is that? CLICK HERE: