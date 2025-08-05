Pete Alonso is On the Doorstep of Awesome New York Mets History
The New York Mets lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, falling 7-6 in 10 innings.
It was a frustrating loss for New York, who is 63-50, but has dropped to 1.5 games of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Guardians are now 57-55 and 2.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Despite the loss, it was a good night for Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. The home run was the 25th of his season and the 251st of his career.
He's now one home run away from tying the all-time Mets record of 252, set by Darryl Strawberry.
One of the most talented players in team history, Strawberry spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. He played more than 63 games just once in a season over the final eight years of his career, but the first nine were special. He was an an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a Home Run Derby champ. He also won three World Series rings, including in 1986 with the Mets.
As for Alonso, he's hitting .266 this season with 25 home runs and 90 RBIs. He's hit 34 home runs or more in every season of his career (debuted in 2019), except for the COVID-19 season, when he had 16 home runs in 60 games.
The Mets and Guardians will play again on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
