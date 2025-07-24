Pete Alonso Joins New York Mets Hall of Famer in History with Latest Blast
The New York Mets swept the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon, beating the Halos 6-3 at Citi Field.
The win, coupled with a Philadelphia Phillies loss, has the Mets back in first place in the National League East at 59-44.
Pete Alonso provided the big blast in the win, hitting a three-run home run in the third inning. It was his 22nd of the year, and it also tied him with team Hall of Famer Howard Johnson in history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Continuing to track down Darryl Strawberry's 252 for the @Mets franchise lead in career home runs (247), Pete Alonso's 2-run blast in a 6-3 win vs the Angels today was also his 424th career extra base hit. With that, he is now tied for 4th all-time on this franchise list of names
He's tied with Johnson, and only behind Strawberry (469), Jose Reyes (493) and David Wright (658).
Alonso is now hitting .272 with 22 home runs and 80 RBIs. He has a .366 on-base percentage. One of the most prolific power hitters in the game since he entered the league (2019), Alonso has hit at least 34 home runs in every full season since then, and he also had 16 home runs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Mets will be off on Thursday, but they are back in action on Friday night as they take on the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 p.m. ET. The Giants are 54-49 and in the thick of the National League playoff race.
Related MLB Stories
DOMINANT OUTING: Cristopher Sanchez threw a complete-game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, making rare history among Phillies lefties. CLICK HERE:
20/30 ONCE AGAIN: Jose Ramirez just keeps doing things that no player in Cleveland history has ever done. CLICK HERE:
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE: