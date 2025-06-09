Pete Alonso Moves Past Darryl Strawberry in Prestigious List in New York Mets History
The New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 on Sunday afternoon to move to 42-24 on the season. Pete Alonso featured prominently in the victory, going 3-for-6 with two homers and four RBIs. He now has 243 career home runs, all with the Mets, which is the second-most in team history.
Furthermore, his 23 career multi-homer games are now the most in team history, surpassing the mark (22) set by Darryl Strawberry. Sarah Langs of MLB.com had that information on social media.
It's been a great season for Alonso, who re-signed in New York over the offseason. He's now hitting .301 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs. He looks certain to make the National League All-Star team and also figures to be in line for National League MVP votes.
The 30-year-old is a career .253 hitter with the 243 home runs. He's had 34 homers or more in every full season he's played since debuting in 2019, and he even hit 16 in the COVID 2020 season (60 games).
In addition to Alonso's big day, the Mets also got a 3-for-3 day from Juan Soto. Jeff McNeil also went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Ronny Mauricio hit a home run as well. Brett Baty did also.
The Mets are off on Monday, but they'll be back in action on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as MacKenzie Gore (WAS) pitches against Griffin Canning (NYM).
Canning has gone 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA thus far.
