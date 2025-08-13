Pete Alonso of New York Mets Shares Rare History with Small Group of Active Players
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso made some history on Tuesday night, becoming the New York Mets' all-time home reader. Alonso homered twice, giving him 254 career blasts, surpassing the previous franchise-high of 252 from outfielder Darryl Strawberry.
Beyond that history, Alonso joined a rare group of active players in history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Alonso is now the Mets’ all-time HR leader
The only other active players who lead a franchise all-time in homers are Mike Trout, Angels, Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins and Manny Machado, Padres
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
The 35-year-old Stanton has now spent eight years with the New York Yankees, equaling his time on South Beach, but the eight years he spent in Florida were special. He hit 267 home runs, including a major league-high 59 in 2017 when he won the National League MVP. He also drove in 132 runs that season and made four All-Star Games.
Dan Uggla is second in home runs with 154.
Mike Trout, Angels
The most complete player to ever wear the Halos uniform, Trout has spent each of his 15 years in Anaheim. He's got 398 career home runs and 1,006 RBIs. An 11-time All-Star, Trout is also a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP and a Rookie of the Year winner. He has seven seasons of 30 home runs or more.
Tim Salmon is next on the list with 299 blasts.
Manny Machado, Padres
The 33-year-old Machado is in his seventh season with the Padres after also spending seven with the Baltimore Orioles and part of one with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He now has 187 home runs with San Diego, including 20 this season.
Nate Colbert is second on the list with 163.
