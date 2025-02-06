Pete Alonso Will Chase History on Multiple Fronts For New York Mets During 2025 Season
After an offseason full of drama, the New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso finally came to a resolution on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old slugger who has only ever played for the Mets, returned home on a two-year deal worth $54 million. He has an opt-out after this season.
Now that Alonso is back in the fold, he can work on helping the Mets get back to the playoffs, and he can take a stab at the team record books on multiple fronts.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Alonso is projected for 36 HR, Juan Soto is projected for 35 HR and Mark Vientos is projected for 33 HR, per Steamer
The Mets have never had 3 players with 30+ HR in the same season…yet
Pete Alonso is projected for 36 home runs this season, per Steamer
He needs 27 to become the Mets’ all-time career leader in HR
most HR, Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252 (1,109 games)
David Wright: 242 (1,585)
Pete Alonso: 226 (846)
Mike Piazza: 220 (972)
Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs.
The Mets advanced to the National League Championship Series before losing to the Dodgers. They'll report to spring training next week.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORIC PREDICTION: Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) is estimated to put up numbers not seen since Barry Bonds, who won seven MVP awards. CLICK HERE:
PHAM ON THE MOVE: Tommy Pham, who has played all over the league, has yet another new home. CLICK HERE:
EURY WORKING BACK: Eury Perez, one of the top young arms in all of baseball, is working back from Tommy John surgery. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.