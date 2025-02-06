Fastball

Pete Alonso Will Chase History on Multiple Fronts For New York Mets During 2025 Season

After signing a two-year deal on Wednesday, Alonso is back in the fold in Queens. He'll look to try to push the Mets to the World Series, and he'll look to further cement himself in the record books.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at loanDepot Park in 2024.
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at loanDepot Park in 2024. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
After an offseason full of drama, the New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso finally came to a resolution on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old slugger who has only ever played for the Mets, returned home on a two-year deal worth $54 million. He has an opt-out after this season.

Now that Alonso is back in the fold, he can work on helping the Mets get back to the playoffs, and he can take a stab at the team record books on multiple fronts.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Pete Alonso is projected for 36 HR, Juan Soto is projected for 35 HR and Mark Vientos is projected for 33 HR, per Steamer

The Mets have never had 3 players with 30+ HR in the same season…yet

Pete Alonso is projected for 36 home runs this season, per Steamer

He needs 27 to become the Mets’ all-time career leader in HR

most HR, Mets history:

Darryl Strawberry: 252 (1,109 games)
David Wright: 242 (1,585)
Pete Alonso: 226 (846)
Mike Piazza: 220 (972)

Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.

Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs.

The Mets advanced to the National League Championship Series before losing to the Dodgers. They'll report to spring training next week.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

