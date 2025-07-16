Pete Alonso's Home Run Joined Rare New York Mets History in the All-Star Game
The National League defeated the American League 7-6 on Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia. The National League won thanks to the first-ever "Home Run Derby swing-off," which occurred after the game was tied 6-6 at the end of nine innings.
The National League led 6-0 at one point before blowing the lead, as Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll and New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso each hit home runs.
Carroll became the first D-backs player to ever homer in the All-Star Game while Alonso became the third Mets player to do so, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Mets to homer in the All-Star Game:
2025 Pete Alonso
2006 David Wright
1979 Lee Mazzilli
The 30-year-old Alonso was 1-for-2 with the homer and three RBIs. With 247 career home runs, he's also just five away from tying the Mets' franchise record, currently held by Darryl Strawberry.
Alonso has 21 blasts this season to go along with 77 RBIs and is a major reason why the Mets lead the National League East by 0.5 games. He is hitting .280 with a .376 on-base percentage and pairs with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor to make one of the most powerful lineup trios in the entire sport.
The Mets will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Reds will send left-hander Nick Lodolo to the mound while the Mets haven't announced a starter yet.
