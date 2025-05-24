Pete Crow-Armstrong Making History For Chicago Cubs Over Last 34 Games
Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his excellent start to the season on Friday night as the Chicago Cubs rolled over the Cincinnati Reds 13-6 at Great American Ball Park.
He went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs, raising his average to .287 and his OPS to. 908.
He now has 14 home runs and looks primed for an All-Star selection later this summer.
And according to @OptaSTATS, he's creating some never-before-seen history over his last 34 games.
The @Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong over his last 34 games:
9 doubles
3 triples
14 home runs
40 RBI
8 stolen bases
No other MLB player has reached all of those marks over any 34-game span (since RBI became official in 1920).
'PCA' now pairs with Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker to make up one of the best trios in any National League batting order. Still just 23 years old, he's a career .248 hitter, but he's taken a massive step this season. Acquired from the New York Mets in 2021, Crow-Armstrong now looks like a foundational piece for the Cubs moving forward.
After the win on Friday, Chicago is now 31-20 and in first place in the National League Central. The Reds are 25-27 after the loss.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Collin Rea will take the mound for Chicago while lefty Andrew Abbott pitches for Cincinnati.
Rea is 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA, doing an admirable job filling in for the injured Justin Steele, who is out for the season. Abbott has been excellent for Cincinnati, going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He began the year on the injured list.
