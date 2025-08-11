Pete Crow-Armstrong Matches Legendary Hall of Famer in History Despite Tough Loss
The Chicago Cubs dropped a tough contest on Sunday night, losing 3-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
The loss drops Chicago to 67-50 while the win propels St. Louis to 60-59. The Cubs are now six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, while the Cardinals are 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
Pete Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 in the loss, also registering his 30th stolen base of the season. As a result, he joined legendary Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg in some great team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player with 30+ SB in a season at age 23 or younger since Ryne Sandberg in 1983
Though Crow-Armstrong has slumped to the tune of a .233 average over his last 30 games, he still figures to be in the MVP conversation at the end of the season. He's hitting .259 with 27 home runs and the 30 steals, while also driving in 78.
As for Sandberg, he is one of the most beloved figures in Cubs history. He was a 16-year veteran who spent 15 years in Chicago, hitting .285 lifetime with 282 homers and 344 stolen bases. Named to the Hall of Fame in 2005, he was a 10-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also won the MVP in 1984.
He led the National League in home runs with 40 in 1990, and he had five seasons of 25 home runs or more. He led the majors in total bases (344) in 1990 as well.
He recently died after a battle with cancer.
Related MLB Stories
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:
TYING TED WILLIAMS: Shohei Ohtani just tied one of the greatest hitters ever in baseball history, but how? CLICK HERE:
THE MORTON EXPRESS: Charlie Morton just tied Nolan Ryan and John Smoltz in some wild baseball history, striking out seven consecutive batters at the age of 41. CLICK HERE: