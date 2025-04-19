Philadelphia Phillies' Ace Helps Team Complete Team History Not Seen Since 2011
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, running their record to 12-8 on the season.
They are in second place in the National League East while the Marlins fell to 8-11, which is good enough for third.
While Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit home runs, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler was the real story on the night.
The runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award last season, Wheeler struck out 13 over 7.0 innings. He allowed just two earned runs on five hits. He had no walks. He's now 2-1 with a 3.73 ERA.
His performance also helped the team make some history not seen since the 2011 season, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.
13 strikeouts for Zack Wheeler tonight.
12 strikeouts for Cristopher Sanchez yesterday.
First time the Phillies have had starters K 12+ in back-to-back games since ...
2 guys named Roy Halladay & Cliff Lee did it on April 24-25, 2011
Halladay is one of the best pitchers of the last 30 years - and a Hall of Famer - so any time you can be paired with him in history, your staff has done something right. Lee was a Cy Young winner and a four-time All-Star.
Wheeler is a two-time All-Star and a Gold Glover who earned his 105th career win with the performance. He's in the 11th year of his career with the New York Mets and Phillies.
The Marlins and Phillies will play again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET. Cal Quantrill (MIA) pitches against Taijuan Walker (PHI).
