Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies' Ace Helps Team Complete Team History Not Seen Since 2011

The Phillies moved to 12-8 on the season by beating the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Zack Wheeler dominated on the mound, striking out 13 over 7.0 dominant innings. His performance helped Philadelphia make some history not seen in nearly 15 years.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 18.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 18. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, running their record to 12-8 on the season.

They are in second place in the National League East while the Marlins fell to 8-11, which is good enough for third.

While Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit home runs, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler was the real story on the night.

The runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award last season, Wheeler struck out 13 over 7.0 innings. He allowed just two earned runs on five hits. He had no walks. He's now 2-1 with a 3.73 ERA.

His performance also helped the team make some history not seen since the 2011 season, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

13 strikeouts for Zack Wheeler tonight.
12 strikeouts for Cristopher Sanchez yesterday.

First time the Phillies have had starters K 12+ in back-to-back games since ...

2 guys named Roy Halladay & Cliff Lee did it on April 24-25, 2011

Halladay is one of the best pitchers of the last 30 years - and a Hall of Famer - so any time you can be paired with him in history, your staff has done something right. Lee was a Cy Young winner and a four-time All-Star.

Wheeler is a two-time All-Star and a Gold Glover who earned his 105th career win with the performance. He's in the 11th year of his career with the New York Mets and Phillies.

The Marlins and Phillies will play again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET. Cal Quantrill (MIA) pitches against Taijuan Walker (PHI).

Related MLB Stories

NO SHOHEI: Shohei Ohtani is out this weekend against the Texas Rangers, but why? CLICK HERE:

NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:

NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History