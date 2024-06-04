Philadelphia Phillies' Ace is Tied to Former Dodgers' Sensation in Wild History
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, 3-1, to move to 42-19 on the season. In the win, Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler went 7.0 strong innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits. He walked three and struck out six.
With the performance, he's now 7-3 with a 2.23 ERA. However, despite the solid numbers, Wheeler has been effectively wild at times this season. He's actually in some very rare, and weird, baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball Isn't Dead" podcast:
Zack Wheeler is the first pitcher since Hideo Nomo in 1995 to have 8+ wild pitches and an ERA under 2.50 through his first 12 starts of a season.
That nugget came out before the game on Monday and Wheeler did not throw any wild pitches in the win.
That 1995 season was Nomo's rookie year and he was a revelation, going 13-6 for the Dodgers after coming over from Japan. He made the All-Star Game and won Rookie of the Year, finishing with a 2.54 ERA.
In total, Nomo spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Dodgers, Royals, Devil Rays, Mets, Red Sox, Tigers and Brewers. He went 123-109 with a 4.24 ERA and made just that one All-Star Game.
As for Wheeler, he's in his 10th year with the Mets and Phillies. He's 94-66 lifetime with a 3.38 ERA. He's helped the Phillies get to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive seasons.
The Phillies will play the Brewers again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.
