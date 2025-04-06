Philadelphia Phillies Ace Made Team History of the Last Century with Latest Gem
Philadelphia Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler made some team history not seen in more than 100 years earlier this week when he dominated the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.
By tossing 7.0 innings of one-run ball, Wheeler gave himself 13 consecutive starts of two earned runs or less, dating back to last season.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that's the longest streak for a Phillies pitcher since 1912. He published the fact in his Sunday Notebook.
Wheeler, 34, is in the 11th season of his career, but he's actually been around the majors for longer. He did not play at all in 2015 or 2016 because of injury. A two-time All-Star, Wheeler began his career with the New York Mets, though he missed the World Series in 2015. He finished second in the National League Cy Young voting a year ago, behind Chris Sale and ahead of Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.
Lifetime, Wheeler is 104-70 with a 3.32 ERA. He's won double-digit games in seven different seasons and is coming off a year that saw him go 16-7 with a 2.57.
The Phillies won the National League East last season but were upended in the National League Division Series. With Wheeler leading the rotation, they are World Series contenders once again this year as well.
They'll be in action again on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET as they finish out the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cristopher Sanchez pitches for Philly while righty Tyler Glasnow takes the ball for LA.
