Philadelphia Phillies Become First Team to 60 Wins, Make Franchise History

Fewest games needed to reach the 60 win mark in a single season - @Phillies franchise history (1883-present):

88 in 1976

91 in 2024 (Thanks to their 4-3 victory against the Dodgers tonight)

95 in 1993

96 in 2011

97 in 1913

99 in 1890

99 in 1892

99 in 1899

101 in 1886

101 in 1964