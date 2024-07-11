Philadelphia Phillies Become First Team to 60 Wins, Make Franchise History
The Philadelphia Phillies entered Wednesday with a 1.5-game lead for the best record in baseball, but they weren't about to take their foot off the gas ahead of the All-Star break.
Thanks to their 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the Phillies became the first MLB team to reach 60 wins this season. They also claimed their series with the Dodgers, setting themselves up for a potential sweep over the NL West leaders on Thursday.
Beyond beating every other team in the league to the punch, Philadelphia winnings its 60th game also helped them make franchise history.
It took the Phillies just 92 games to reach 60 wins. According to TSN's StatsCentre, that is the fewest games required to reach the 60-win mark in a single season since the club began in 1883.
The 1976 Phillies still own the record, having started that season on a 60-28 tear. That team went on to win the NL East, kicking off an eight-year stretch that featured five division crowns, two NL pennants and a World Series title.
This current Phillies squad has already made back-to-back playoff berths, winning the NL pennant in 2022 and falling one win short of another in 2023.
With Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber back in the lineup, a quartet of aces anchoring one of the league's best rotations and a historic head start on every other team, Philadelphia is very much in a position to contend once again here in 2024.
The Phillies and Dodgers are scheduled to close out their high-profile series at 6:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. Aaron Nola is taking the mound for Philadelphia, while Landon Knack will be getting the nod for Los Angeles.
