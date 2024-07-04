Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr. Accomplish Extremely Rare History w/ All-Star Game Start
By being named All-Star Game starters for the National League on Wednesday night, Philadelphia Phillies' star Bryce Harper and San Diego Padres' star Fernando Tatis Jr. have accomplished some very rare baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
just 13 players entering 2024 have started at least 1 All-Star game in both the outfield and infield in their careers
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bryce Harper will join the list this year
In Harper's case, he was a decorated outfielder for years with the Washington Nationals and Phillies. He moved to first base in the middle of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the previous offseason. It's simply easier on his arm to play first base, so he did that keep himself healthy. It also allows the Phillies to play Kyle Schwarber at designated hitter, which is where Harper played for the first part of 2023.
The situation for Tatis Jr. is different as well. One of the best athletes in all of baseball, Tatis Jr. moved off shortstop, in part, because he was suspended by baseball for PED use during the 2022 season. He was suspended heading into the 2023 season as well and the Padres signed infielder Xander Bogaerts in that offseason with a plan of playing him at short. Tatis Jr. became a Gold Glover in the outfield, winning that award in 2023.
The All-Star Game is being played on Tuesday, July 16 this season. It will be played at Globe Life Park in Texas, the home of the Rangers.
