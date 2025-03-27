Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Looking to Join Rare Group in Opening Day History
The Philadelphia Phillies open up the 2025 regular season with a road contest against the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Phillies are coming off a season that saw them win the National League East before getting upended in the National League Division Series.
Despite that disappointment, the Phillies have World Series goals once again, and they have a loaded roster that still features ace pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, as well as probable Hall of Famer Bryce Harper.
And Harper is looking to join a rare club on Opening Day, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most times homering in player’s first plate appearance on Opening Day, expansion era (1961):
Frank Robinson: 4
Mike Trout: 3
Vladimir Guerrero Sr.: 3
Jeff Kent: 3
Darryl Strawberry: 3
Brooks Robinson: 3
h/t @EliasSports
Harper has done it twice in his illustrious career. If he's going to homer this year, it's going to have to come off a tough lefty in MacKenzie Gore, who gets the ball for the Nationals.
Harper is coming off a season in which he hit .285 with 30 homers as the Phillies won the National League East. One of the best players of his generation, Harper is a two-time MVP, a four-time Silver Slugger and an eight-time All-Star.
Harper is a .281 hitter lifetime with 336 home runs. He is headed into his 14th year in the big leagues with the Nationals and Phillies.
The Nationals finished fourth in the division a season ago, but feature young talent of their own including Dylan Crews and James Wood.
