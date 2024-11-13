Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Makes History, Earns Silver Slugger at First Base

Bryce Harper has now earned Silver Slugger Awards in right field, at designated hitter and at first base, placing the Philadelphia Phillies star on an exclusive list in the MLB history books.

Sam Connon

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game 2 of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.
Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game 2 of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

In case there was any doubt, Bryce Harper's transition to first base didn't hurt his bat in 2024.

The Philadelphia Phillies superstar won his fourth career Silver Slugger Award on Tuesday, and his first since moving to first base. His first two came as an outfielder, while the one he earned in 2023 came when he was suiting up as the Phillies' designated hitter.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Harper is now one of four players in MLB history to win a Silver Slugger at three different positions. He joins Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Al Oliver on the exclusive list of versatile hitters.

Like Harper, Oliver also won Silver Sluggers as an outfielder, a designated hitter and a first baseman, in that order. Pujols and Cabrera each earned theirs in the outfield, at first base and at third base.

Harper hit .285 with 30 home runs, 42 doubles, 87 RBI, 85 runs, seven stolen bases, an .898 OPS and a 4.8 WAR this season, making his eighth All-Star appearance in the process.

The two-time MVP and former NL Rookie of the Year is a .281 hitter with a .911 OPS in his career. Since making his debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012, Harper has recorded 1,670 hits, 336 home runs, 369 doubles, 24 triples, 976 RBI, 1,082 runs, 140 stolen bases and a 51.1 WAR.

Harper ranks third in the NL in homers over the past 13 seasons, trailing only Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. His slugging percentage is the highest by an NL player in that span, minimum 3,000 at-bats.

Philadelphia has the 32-year-old Harper under contract for another seven seasons. On top of potentially racking up more Silver Sluggers, Harper is still trying to win his first World Series ring and guide the Phillies to their first title since 2008.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History