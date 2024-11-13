Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Makes History, Earns Silver Slugger at First Base
In case there was any doubt, Bryce Harper's transition to first base didn't hurt his bat in 2024.
The Philadelphia Phillies superstar won his fourth career Silver Slugger Award on Tuesday, and his first since moving to first base. His first two came as an outfielder, while the one he earned in 2023 came when he was suiting up as the Phillies' designated hitter.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Harper is now one of four players in MLB history to win a Silver Slugger at three different positions. He joins Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Al Oliver on the exclusive list of versatile hitters.
Like Harper, Oliver also won Silver Sluggers as an outfielder, a designated hitter and a first baseman, in that order. Pujols and Cabrera each earned theirs in the outfield, at first base and at third base.
Harper hit .285 with 30 home runs, 42 doubles, 87 RBI, 85 runs, seven stolen bases, an .898 OPS and a 4.8 WAR this season, making his eighth All-Star appearance in the process.
The two-time MVP and former NL Rookie of the Year is a .281 hitter with a .911 OPS in his career. Since making his debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012, Harper has recorded 1,670 hits, 336 home runs, 369 doubles, 24 triples, 976 RBI, 1,082 runs, 140 stolen bases and a 51.1 WAR.
Harper ranks third in the NL in homers over the past 13 seasons, trailing only Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. His slugging percentage is the highest by an NL player in that span, minimum 3,000 at-bats.
Philadelphia has the 32-year-old Harper under contract for another seven seasons. On top of potentially racking up more Silver Sluggers, Harper is still trying to win his first World Series ring and guide the Phillies to their first title since 2008.
