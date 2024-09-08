Philadelphia Phillies Doing Something Not Seen in History Since the 1940s
The Philadelphia Phillies enter play on Sunday at 85-57. They are nearly a lock to win the National League East and are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the battle for the top seed in the National League playoffs.
The Phillies have gotten contributions from everywhere on the roster, but nothing has been more impressive than the run of the starting pitching. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Christopher Sanchez have provided the Phillies a chance to win nearly every time out this season.
And in fact, the organization is on a historic run not seen since the 1940s.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
The Phillies have won 31 consecutive games in which the starting pitcher completes at least seven innings, the second-longest streak in baseball history behind only the 1942 St. Louis Cardinals’ (42).
Even getting starting pitchers to go seven innings these days is a challenge, so good on the Phillies for being able to do it fairly often. Furthermore, a streak like this requires some solid run support and a solid back-end of the bullpen, further showcasing the depth of the Phillies roster.
The Phillies will be back in action on Sunday afternoon in Miami against the Marlins. First pitch from South Beach is set for 1:40 p.m. ET as Seth Johnson makes his major league debut against Edward Cabrera.
Johnson owns a 2.33 ERA in 23 minor league games this season. Cabrera is 3-6 with a 5.33 ERA for Miami. The Marlins are 53-89.
