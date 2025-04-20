Philadelphia Phillies Fans Make History Not Seen in Eight Years with Attendance
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 11-10 on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, winning a nail-biter after surrendering six runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Matt Strahm ended up earning the win in relief while Jose Alvarado picked up his fifth save. On the offensive side of things, Trea Turner went 4-for-5 and Bryson Stott, Max Kepler, JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm and Johan Rojas each had multi-hit games also.
For the second straight day, Phillies fans packed the ballpark, with the 45,045 attendance figure serving as the highest number since Opening Day in 2017.
Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com:
The Phillies announced 45,045 fans at today's game, following 44,949 fans last night, making these two games the Phillies' most highly-attended regular season games since Opening Day 2017.
Philly's got Marlins fever.
The Phillies are now 13-8 on the season and they are in second place in the National League East. The Marlins are 8-12 and sit in third.
The division figures to be a battle all season long as the New York Mets and Phillies both have designs on de-throning the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning the World Series. Philly got there in 2022 but hasn't won the World Series since 2008.
The Phillies and Marlins will play again on Easter Sunday with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Connor Gillispie pitches for Miami while Jesus Luzardo goes for the Phillies.
Gillispie is 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA this season while Luzardo is 2-0 with a 2.31. He was traded from Miami this past offseason.
Related MLB Stories
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE