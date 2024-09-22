Most career home runs by a player when leading off a game - MLB history:

81- Rickey Henderson

60- George Springer

54- Alfonso Soriano

53- Craig Biggio

52- Mookie Betts

48- Ian Kinsler

47- Curtis Granderson

46- @Phillies Kyle Schwarber (Via doing so today vs NYM)

46- Jimmy Rollins pic.twitter.com/OdqGGbxKxv