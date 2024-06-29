Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Rolls into History Books with Another Dominant Performance

Cristopher Sánchez over his last 2 starts for the @Phillies:



16.0 innings

0 runs allowed

0 walks allowed

0 XBH allowed



In the last 40 years, only one other MLB lefty has thrown at least 16.0 innings over a span of 2 starts without allowing a run, walk or XBH: Clayton Kershaw. pic.twitter.com/ez8XtIS0C4