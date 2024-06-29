Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Rolls into History Books with Another Dominant Performance

The Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Miami Marlins on Friday night as left-hander Cristopher Sanchez continued his historic roll on the mound.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on June 4.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on June 4. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Without their pop in the order, the pitching needs to step up and that's what it did on Friday in the form of lefty Cristopher Sanchez.

Without their pop in the order, the pitching needs to step up and that's what it did on Friday in the form of lefty Cristopher Sanchez.

Sanchez threw a complete-game shutout, surrendering just three hits while walking none and striking out nine. By picking up the win, he's now 6-3 on the season with a 2.41 ERA. He also joined some very unique baseball history.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

Cristopher Sánchez over his last 2 starts for the @Phillies

16.0 innings
0 runs allowed
0 walks allowed
0 XBH allowed

In the last 40 years, only one other MLB lefty has thrown at least 16.0 innings over a span of 2 starts without allowing a run, walk or XBH: Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw did this during the 2015 season.

While a lot of the attention for the Phillies' rotation goes on Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler, Sanchez has quietly put together a great run for Philly. The 27-year-old is in his fourth big league season, all with the Phillies. He's 12-10 lifetime with a 3.49 ERA having served as both a starter and a reliever.

The Phillies are now a major league best 54-28 on the season and they will take on the Marlins again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Roddery Munoz takes the mound for the Marlins. He's 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA while Nola pitches for the Phillies. He's 9-3 with a 3.39.

