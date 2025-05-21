Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Matches Hall of Fame Lefty in Baseball History
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Tuesday night at Coors Field, taking their second straight game against the MLB cellar-dwellars.
With the win, the Phillies are now 30-18 and they occupy first place in the National League East. As for the Rockies, they are 8-40 and are on track to be the worst team in baseball history.
Kyle Schwarber moved into a tie for the league-lead in homers with his 17th blast and Jesus Luzardo was solid again on the mound. He tossed six innings, allowing one run on two hits. He walked three and struck out 10, lowering his ERA to 1.95.
After being acquired in an offseason trade from the Miami Marlins, Luzardo has been everything that the Phillies could have wanted, especially considering the struggles of Aaron Nola in the rotation.
According to @OptaSTATS, Luzardo has now matched one of the best left-handers of all-time in some special baseball history.
Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, two MLB lefties have gone undefeated with a sub-2.00 ERA and 10.00+ K/9 over their first 10 starts of a season.
One is the @Phillies' Jesús Luzardo this year.
The other was Randy Johnson in 1995.
Johnson is a Hall of Famer and one of the most intimidating pitchers of the last 50 years, so to match him is certainly an accomplishment for Luzardo.
Johnson spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Montreal Expos, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Johnson spent parts of eight seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He won the Cy Young Award in that1995 season when he went 18-2.
All in all, Johnson was a five-time Cy Young winner. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 2001 World Series champion (D-backs). He went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.
As for the Phillies, they are back in action on Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. ET.
