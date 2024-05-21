Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Looking to Make Rare History in Tuesday Start
As the Philadelphia Phillies take on the World Champion Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, left-hander Ranger Suarez is looking to join a very rare group in baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast and the Underdog Fantasy group on social media:
Ranger Suárez (8-0, 1.37 ERA) makes his 10th start tomorrow (today) and could become the 4th pitcher in the Live Ball Era with 9+ wins & an ERA of 1.50 or lower through the first 10 starts; the only pitchers to do so are Ubaldo Jiménez (2010), Juan Marichal (1966) and Sal Maglie (1952).
The 28-year-old native of Venezuela made his major league debut in 2018 with the Phillies and has spent all seven years of his career with the organization. He is on pace to shatter his career-high in wins (10) and has emerged as the best statistical pitcher in a rotation that features the highly-paid Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. With this three-headed monster, the Phillies are emerging as a favorite in the National League. They've been to the NLCS in each of the last two years and went to the World Series in 2022.
Lifetime, Suarez is 37-21 with a 3.18 ERA. He has struck out 58 batters in 59.0 innings this season thus far.
However, the Rangers do poise a significant challenge on Tuesday, as they feature one of the deepest lineups in the entire sport.
Suarez will be opposed on the mound by veteran righty Jon Gray. Gray enters this game at 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. in Philadelphia.
