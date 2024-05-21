Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Looking to Make Rare History in Tuesday Start

Ranger Suárez (8-0, 1.37 ERA) makes his 10th start tomorrow and could become the 4th pitcher in the Live Ball Era with 9+ wins & an ERA of 1.50 or lower through the first 10 starts; the only pitchers to do so are Ubaldo Jiménez (2010), Juan Marichal (1966) and Sal Maglie (1952).