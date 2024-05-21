Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Looking to Make Rare History in Tuesday Start

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set to take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, lefty Ranger Suarez is looking to join a very exclusive club in league history.

Brady Farkas

May 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
May 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the Philadelphia Phillies take on the World Champion Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, left-hander Ranger Suarez is looking to join a very rare group in baseball history.

Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast and the Underdog Fantasy group on social media:

Ranger Suárez (8-0, 1.37 ERA) makes his 10th start tomorrow (today) and could become the 4th pitcher in the Live Ball Era with 9+ wins & an ERA of 1.50 or lower through the first 10 starts; the only pitchers to do so are Ubaldo Jiménez (2010), Juan Marichal (1966) and Sal Maglie (1952).

The 28-year-old native of Venezuela made his major league debut in 2018 with the Phillies and has spent all seven years of his career with the organization. He is on pace to shatter his career-high in wins (10) and has emerged as the best statistical pitcher in a rotation that features the highly-paid Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. With this three-headed monster, the Phillies are emerging as a favorite in the National League. They've been to the NLCS in each of the last two years and went to the World Series in 2022.

Lifetime, Suarez is 37-21 with a 3.18 ERA. He has struck out 58 batters in 59.0 innings this season thus far.

However, the Rangers do poise a significant challenge on Tuesday, as they feature one of the deepest lineups in the entire sport.

Suarez will be opposed on the mound by veteran righty Jon Gray. Gray enters this game at 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 