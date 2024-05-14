Philadelphia Phillies Make Franchise History, Become 1st Team to Reach 30 Wins
The Philadelphia Phillies held on to defeat the New York Mets on Tuesday, making franchise history in the process.
Aaron Nola shouldered the load for the Phillies, as the right-handed ace tossed a complete game shutout. He allowed just four hits and didn't walk a single batter, all while striking out eight.
Nola was spotless through 5.0 innings. His perfect game bid wasn't broken up until he gave up a leadoff single in the sixth.
Philadelphia didn't exactly slug its way to run support in the early goings, however, as their first two runs came on a hit-by-pitch and a walk with the bases loaded in the third. The offense didn't plate another run until the top of the ninth, when shortstop Bryson Stott slapped an RBI single through the right side and first baseman Alec Bohm drove in another on a ground-rule double.
The eventual 4-0 victory moved the Phillies to 30-13 on the season. They are the first team in MLB to reach 30 wins in 2024.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this marks only the second time that Philadelphia has been the first team to 30 wins since the live ball era began in 1920. The last time they did so was back in 1976.
That year, the Phillies went on to win the NL East with a 101-61 record.
Philadelphia, naturally, sits in first place in the NL East midway through May 2024, with the Atlanta Braves trailing by 2.5 games at 25-13. The Phillies lost out on the division title to the Braves in each of the past two seasons, although they still snuck into the playoffs as a Wild Card and defeated their rival in the NLDS both times.
The Phillies and Mets' series will continue with a 6:40 p.m. ET showdown on Wednesday, then wrap up with a 6:40 p.m. ET finale on Thursday.
