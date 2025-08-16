Philadelphia Phillies' MVP Candidate Joins Franchise Icon in Wild Team History
Philadelphia Phillies standout Kyle Schwarber continued his MVP-caliber season on Friday night, lifting the Phillies to a 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals.
Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks two runs scored and three RBIs. He now has 43 homers on the campaign, along with 101 RBIs, which leads baseball.
He also tied former MVP and Phillies legend Ryan Howard in team history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 122 games, Phillies history:
2025 Kyle Schwarber: 43
2006 Ryan Howard: 43
1979 Mike Schmidt: 39
Howard is one of the most prodigious sluggers of the 21st century, so tying or passing him in anything is no small accomplishment. A 13-year veteran who spent his entire career with the Phillies, he was a .258 lifetime hitter with 382 home runs and 1,194 RBIs. He led the majors in homers twice and led in RBIs three separate times.
A three-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner, he also won a Silver Slugger and helped lift Philly to the 2008 World Series.
Schwarber, 32, is now hitting .250 for the season, and he carries a .955 OPS. A free agent after the season, he figures to be one of the most sought-after players in the offseason, but for now, his focus is on trying to help the Phillies win the World Series.
They are 70-52 and in first place in the National League East. They lead the New York Mets by six games.
They'll take on the Nationals again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI DOMINANCE: Shohei Ohtani just accomplished something for the third time in his history, that's only been done three other teams in league history. CLICK HERE:
J-RAM ROLLS: Jose Ramirez just continues to make history as he records another 25-homer, 30-stolen base season. CLICK HERE:
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE: