Philadelphia Phillies' Offseason Acquisition Makes Team History with Monster Home Run
The Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Athletics 9-6 in 11 innings on Saturday night in West Sacramento, Calif.
With the win, Philadelphia is 34-18 and owns the best record in the major leagues, while the A's have slumped to 22-31 and last place in the American League West.
Philadelphia trailed 6-5 in the top of the ninth inning until offseason acquisition Max Kepler hit a game-tying home run off a 101.4 mph fastball from closer Mason Miller. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that's the fastest pitch that a Phillies player has homered off of under the pitch tracking system, which has been in place since 2008.
Kepler, 32, was brought in this offseason after a lengthy career with the Minnesota Twins. He's hitting .233 with six homers, 18 RBIs and a .317 on-base percentage. Lifetime, he's a .237 hitter with 167 home runs.
In addition to Kepler's heroics, Kyle Schwarber also went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Bryce Harper was 2-for-6. Alec Bohm hit his fourth home run of the season.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon to close out the series with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo will take the mound for Philadelphia while right-hander Gunnar Hoglund pitches for the A's.
Luzardo has gone 5-0 this season with a 1.95 ERA, looking like an All-Star and a Cy Young candidate. Hoglund, a well-regarded prospect, has gone 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA since being called up.
First pitch is 4:05 p.m. ET.
Both teams will be off on Memorial Day Monday.
