Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies' Offseason Acquisition Makes Team History with Monster Home Run

The Phillies beat the Athletics in extra-innings on Saturday night with Max Kepler providing a huge blast in the top of the ninth inning.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Max Kepler (17) hits an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 20.
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Max Kepler (17) hits an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 20. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Athletics 9-6 in 11 innings on Saturday night in West Sacramento, Calif.

With the win, Philadelphia is 34-18 and owns the best record in the major leagues, while the A's have slumped to 22-31 and last place in the American League West.

Philadelphia trailed 6-5 in the top of the ninth inning until offseason acquisition Max Kepler hit a game-tying home run off a 101.4 mph fastball from closer Mason Miller. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that's the fastest pitch that a Phillies player has homered off of under the pitch tracking system, which has been in place since 2008.

Kepler, 32, was brought in this offseason after a lengthy career with the Minnesota Twins. He's hitting .233 with six homers, 18 RBIs and a .317 on-base percentage. Lifetime, he's a .237 hitter with 167 home runs.

In addition to Kepler's heroics, Kyle Schwarber also went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Bryce Harper was 2-for-6. Alec Bohm hit his fourth home run of the season.

The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon to close out the series with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo will take the mound for Philadelphia while right-hander Gunnar Hoglund pitches for the A's.

Luzardo has gone 5-0 this season with a 1.95 ERA, looking like an All-Star and a Cy Young candidate. Hoglund, a well-regarded prospect, has gone 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA since being called up.

First pitch is 4:05 p.m. ET.

Both teams will be off on Memorial Day Monday.

Related MLB Stories

HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:

STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:

REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History