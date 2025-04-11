Phillies' Nick Castellanos Makes Unique History With Brutal 5-Strikeout Performance
The Atlanta Braves didn't need to get very creative to take care of Nick Castellanos on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder faced Spencer Schwellenbach in his first three trips up to the plate, striking out swinging on sliders low and away, outside the zone, each and every time. Castellantos' luck didn't improve when the Braves went to their bullpen, either.
Enyel De Los Santos followed Schwellenbach's lead, striking Castellantos out swinging in the eighth inning on a low-and-outside slider that missed the zone. In the top of the 10th, Rafael Montero punched Castellantos out on the very same pitch in the very same location to escape a two-man jam.
Castellantos scored as the Phillies' ghost runner in the top of the 11th, but the Braves held on to win 4-2 regardless. The 33-year-old former All-Star went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts, zooming right past a golden sombrero by notching a historic platinum sombrero.
According to Foolish Baseball, Castellanos' performance at the plate marked the first time in the pitch tracking era – which dates back to 2008 – that a player has struck out five times in the same quadrant in one game. That doesn't even account for the fact that all of Castellanos' strikeouts were swinging, nor that they all came on sliders, only making his failures more unique in a historical sense.
Castellanos is now batting .273 with an .811 OPS and 0.3 WAR so far in 2025. He entered Thursday batting .308 with a .911 OPS, having struck out just four times in his first 11 games.
The Phillies open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. First pitch from Busch Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
